UVa Women’s Basketball falls 67-50 against Syracuse in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 67-50 loss against Syracuse in the ACC Tournament Quarterfinals on Thursday in Greensboro, NC.
The 8-seed Orange outscored the 9-seed Cavaliers 14-3 in the 4th quarter, and they ended the contest on a 12-0 run.
UVa trailed 53-47 heading into the final frame, but a three-pointer by senior Jocelyn Willoughby was the only basket they scored.
Willoughby tallied a team-high 13 points and 12 rebounds for the Wahoos.
Senior Lisa Jablonowski also had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds, and senior Dominique Toussaint scored 12 points.
The Cavaliers turned the ball over 26 times against Syracuse.
Virginia finishes the season with a record of 13-17.
