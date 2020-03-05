Unity Days 2020 Informational Session held at City Hall in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The city of Charlottesville invited people to an informational session on Wednesday to help prepare for Unity Days 2020.
Unity Days is a series of events that aim to remember the violent events in Charlottesville on August 11 and 12, 2017. The goal is to educate, inspire and honor people in the community to move towards healing while striving to achieve economic and racial justice.
"Right now, we’re looking for two things - we’re looking for volunteers to join the Unity Days committee. That committee will be reviewing the proposals. We also want the community coming forward over the next month to submit ideas about events they would like to run, and then the city can help support these things,” Charlottesville Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said.
Unity Days 2020 will run from August 1 to August 12, with events being held throughout the city.
