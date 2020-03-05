CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A rain maker over the Southeast will just give us some clouds through tonight. We will remain dry through Friday morning. Any showers will stay to our south and east.
Tracking a clipper-type storm system over the Great Lakes region. That’s a fast moving, weak storm system coming from Canada. This storm system will only provide us with a spotty shower Friday afternoon. The winds will turn blustery through Friday night.
The weather will improve this weekend. Along with a milder weather pattern Sunday into mid next week.
Our next best rain risk is later on next Tuesday. Off and on rain is in the forecast mid to late next week.
Thursday: Clouds and some hazy sun. Highs in the 50s. Light and variable breeze.
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, dry and chilly. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower around. Mainly in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley to the lower 50s for central Virginia. Winds becoming northwest at 10 to 25 mph.
Friday night: Mostly cloudy with any early evening shower moving away. Lows in the 30s with brisk winds.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the 20s.
Sunday: Sunshine and milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70 degrees. Lows 50.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Some showers later in the day. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a shower chance. Highs in the 60s.
