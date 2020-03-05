Students show off projects in 39th annual Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The next generation of young scientists and engineers were in Charlottesville on Wednesday competing for top honors.
Students filled the floor at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday for the 39th Annual Virginia Piedmont Regional Science Fair. 325 students came out to the event to showcase their hard work.
“This really is kind of the stepping stone for them to get into science, find a love for it and hopefully find a career in a STEM related field where they can do research or just apply what they learned in college or grad school,” said Adrian Felts, Director of the science fair.
Students got the chance to compete for different prizes and scholarships to help nuture their passion for science.
