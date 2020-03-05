Soho Center giving away thousands of books to children in Central Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A program is putting thousands of books into the hands of the youngest children across central Virginia.
The Soho Center, with support from the United Way, is giving kids in pre-K in Albemarle County, Charlottesville, and Louisa County one book every day, over the next 10days. They are giving away over 7,000 books in total.
This is part of their Read Every Day, or RED project.
“We really want children to have books in their lives, quality books that they can read with their parents and their siblings. We also are giving books to the schools for their classrooms and their libraries,” Soho Center Executive Director Jeanna Beker says.
It is also part of Read Across America month.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.