Seasonal and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like a pleasant start to the work and school day. Partly sunny with closer to seasonal temperatures Today. High pressure will keep us dry, however there is a cold front to our west. By Friday morning the front will track a little closer, giving us a chance for a widely scattered shower. Once the front moves away, skies should clear with northerly breezes. As we approach the Weekend we’ll see plenty of sunshine with an impressive warming trend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke detectors !
Today: Partly sunny and cooler, High: upper 50s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, Low: upper 30s
Friday: Morning shower, clearing and breezy, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer, High: low 60s...Low: around 40
Monday: Partly sunny, High: around 70...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, a few showers, High: upper 50s...Low: low 30s
