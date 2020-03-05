Seasonal and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Looks like a pleasant start to the work and school day. Partly sunny with closer to seasonal temperatures Today. High pressure will keep us dry, however there is a cold front to our west. By Friday morning the front will track a little closer, giving us a chance for a widely scattered shower. Once the front moves away, skies should clear with northerly breezes. As we approach the Weekend we’ll see plenty of sunshine with an impressive warming trend. Don’t forget to turn your clocks ahead one hour Saturday night and change the batteries in your smoke detectors !