Quirk Hotel opens in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new boutique hotel is now open for business in Charlottesville.
The Quirk Hotel held its grand opening March 5, 2020.
Each of the 80 guest rooms features work from area artists.
Managers hope the new hotel on West Main Street can serve as a hub for the community.
"I want it to be a welcomed environment for all, for everyone from every background from every culture, every idea, quirk has some vibrant colors.” General Manager
Matthew Brink said.
The hotel will also have a whiskey bar, art Gallery and a rooftop restaurant that will open in late April.
