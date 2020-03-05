Private labs will be able to test for coronavirus soon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In the near future, private labs will be able to test for coronavirus.
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) announced it is lifting certain restrictions, which will allow non-governmental sources to test patients’ samples for the disease. The Virginia Department of Health says this should help alleviate a shortage of test kits for the virus.
“We have a validated effective test now at the Virginia state lab," State Epidemiologist Dr. Lilian Peake said. "Yesterday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed specific clinical and epidemiologic criteria for testing for COVID-19 in anticipation of private and commercial labs being able to provide the testing soon.”
The CDC also recommends people who are older, or who have chronic medical conditions, consider postponing any non-essential travel to Japan.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.