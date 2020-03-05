No. 12 UVa women’s lacrosse beats George Mason 14-8

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The #12 Virginia women’s lacrosse team scored the final eight goals of the game, as the Cavaliers beat the George Mason 14-8 at Klöckner Stadium on Wednesday night.
The game was tied at six at halftime, and the Patriots quickly tallied two goals at the start of the 2nd half, but the UVa defense held them scoreless for the remaining 27:08 of the 2nd half.
Junior midfielder Lillie Kloak says, “We were just more motivated in the 2nd half. We knew that we had to get the lead. We’re always up one, or tied, or two, and we really just got it done, in the 2nd half.”
Head coach Julie Myers adds, “The best thing is that we had a lot of players on the bench who were ready to go in and get their job done, and they really helped contribute, not just to winning the game, but getting our feet under us during the course of the game. I’m proud of the bench. I’m proud of the girls on the team for being able to come together, and pull it out.”
Seven different players scored a goal for Virginia.
Nora Bowen had a game-high four goals for the 'Hoos, while Kloak added a hat trick.
UVa (5-2) will be back in action at Duke on Saturday.
