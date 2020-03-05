A new survey says most Americans do not trust self-driving cars

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A new survey says most people in America would not trust riding in a self-driving car. They also have some big questions about how it would all work.
A survey by AAA found that only 1-in-10 drivers would be willing to take a spin in an autonomous vehicle. The rest prefer to leave their hands on the wheel, but respondents had questions.
“Who is liable in the event of a crash? They wanted to hear about laws to ensure the technology is safe and they wanted to make sure that it’s not subject to hacking,” AAA Public and Government Affairs Manager Martha Meade says.
Perrone Robotics in Crozet has given thousands of rides in a self driving shuttle. The company hopes to alleviate some of those fears.
"We go through a whole series of tests. We go through simulations of our software before we even take it out onto our test track here," Perrone Robotics Founder Paul Perrone says.
Perrone says once people get into the vehicles their opinions change. "When they come out of it very often they're excited because they've just, for the first time, they've seen the steering wheel move by itself and the vehicles controlling the speed and no one is driving," Perrone says.
Peronne also says a driver can grab the steering wheel and regain control of the vehicle if anything goes awry while on the road.
