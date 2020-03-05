Judge denies motion to dismiss lawsuit over Confederate flag in Louisa Co.

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A judge is denying a motion by Louisa County to dismiss a lawsuit in connection with a giant Confederate flag.
The 30-by-50 foot flag has flown high on private property in the county, and can be seen from Interstate 64.
Louisa County has argued that the 120-foot flag pole violates a zoning ordinance.
The Virginia Flaggers, who put up the pole and are plaintiffs in the lawsuit, claim the flag is a Civil War monument and that the ordinance does not apply.
The pro-Confederate group raised this particular flag back in March 2018 in response to Charlottesville City Council approving to move a statue of General Robert E. Lee out of a city park.
The lawsuit was filed back on August 17, 2018.
A hearing in Louisa Circuit Court is currently set for August 21.
