Jay Huff scores 17 straight points; No. 22 UVa Men’s Basketball beats Miami 46-44

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Jay Huff scored the first 17 points of the game for Virginia, and the #22 UVa men’s basketball team won 46-44 at Miami on Wednesday night.
Huff was the only player to score for the Cavaliers until Kihei Clark hit a three-pointer with 3:20 remaining in the 1st half.
Virginia led 21-20 at halftime, and they were never up by more than six points the entire game.
The Hurricanes tied the game at 44-44 on a three-pointer by Keith Stone with 2:17 remaining.
Clark knocked down two free throws with 0:08 left to put UVa back in front, and Miami missed two shots at the basket in the final seconds.
Mamadi Diakite had 14 points and 10 rebounds for his third career double-double.
The Cavaliers have won seven games in a row, and ten of their last eleven.
UVa (22-7, 14-5 ACC) will host No. 10 Louisville for Senior Day on Saturday at 4pm.
