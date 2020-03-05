Hillary Clinton, Carly Fiorina to headline at Tom Tom Festival

Upon the centennial of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, Secretary Clinton, who became first female presidential nominee of a major U.S. political party when she won the Democratic Primary in 2016, and Fiorina, who ran to be the Republican nominee for president that same year, will discuss how women have reshaped politics, policy, and power in 21st-century America — and what’s next for women as voters, candidates, and party leaders. The conversation will be moderated by UVA Democracy Initiative co-director Melody Barnes.