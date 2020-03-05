Fort Defiance scholastic bowl team makes school history

The team’s coach, Erik Walker, says this is the pinnacle of success for the 31 kids that have put in so much time and energy. “The players that normally win state we know by name in our world. You know, we know who they are. We talk about them. We talk about Justin Young from McLean. We talk about these players that other teams have and to think that people all over the state are probably talking about our individuals from a little school like Fort Defiance. That’s pretty cool.”