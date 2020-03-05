Coronavirus already affecting businesses in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Coronavirus has yet to be confirmed in Virginia, but retailers around Charlottesville say they’re already feeling its effects. From movie theaters to toy stores, the virus is hitting businesses where it hurts: the cash register.
Amanda Stevens, owner of Shenanigans Toys & Games on West Main Street, says the virus is already causing disruption in her store’s supply chain.
“Some items from certain manufacturers are not coming in," Stevens said. "They’re not shipping because factories are shut down or partially shut down or products are importing team. So we’re seeing push-back dates on some of that.”
The disruption isn’t just affecting toys coming directly from China.
“If there are pieces or components that come from China, then they might be held up in quarantine as they arrive in the country where they’re being produced," Stevens explained.
The Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce (CRCC) says it is trying to keep its members informed as the situation changes. While Coronavirus is not a severe health emergency in central Virginia yet, they are encouraging businesses owners to have a plan for if, or when, cases arrive in the region.
“I think what’s really important for our chamber members, is to be prepared and to be ready with a plan in case the situation changes in the future," CRCC President Elizabeth Cromwell said.
In the meantime, business owners like Stevens are staying optimistic.
“Charlottesville does a great job as a community of supporting each other and looking out for one another and really being reasonable with one another so I think we could do that we’ll get through this or anything," Stevens said.
