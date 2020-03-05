Charlottesville police searching for missing woman

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are asking for the public’s help with finding a missing Charlottesville woman.
03/05/2020 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA- The Charlottesville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing woman.
Priscilla Ann Parker, a 48-year-old resident of Charlottesville, was last seen on March 2, 2020, in the 100 block of West Market Street. Parker is 5’4’’ tall and weighs approximately 180 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Ms. Parker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
