Animal therapy non-profit visits JABA in Albemarle County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new non-profit in Albemarle County is working to bring some four-legged comfort to those who need it with a new animal therapy program.
Thursday the owners of Fresh Start Farms brought baby lambs to the JABA adult day care center in Albemarle County.
JABA stands for Jefferson Area Board for aging and hosts a day program for seniors.
Fresh Start Farm brings livestock like lambs, calves, and piglets to senior centers, veterans groups or anyone else who needs some kind of animal therapy.
The founder of the farm says that she started the program in hopes of sharing the love she gets from her animals with others.
"Animals have terrific benefits for people and we take it for granted, we are very lucky to see them every day. It has been proven animals provide great stress and therapy so we come out to places like this so people can enjoy them and it kind of brings the community together." Owner of Fresh Start Farm Ramona Huff said.
The farm hopes to start bringing people on site to visit its baby animals once they become adults this Fall.
