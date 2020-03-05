Albemarle County Board of Supervisors get feedback from the public on budget

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Board of Supervisors are getting feedback from the public on how to spend millions of dollars throughout the county. People weighed in at a public hearing on some suggestions they would like to see in the $450 million budget.
Majority of the budget is going to schools and operating expenses, but many people are hoping to get funding for affordable housing and other community programs and projects.
Several people from Interfaith Movement Promoting Action by Congregations Together" or “IMPACT” spoke about the need of affordable housing for all - especially seniors.
One man came to push for funding for a substance abuse program helping men battle addictions and find jobs.
A couple of people came out from Albemarle County fire stations. Cara Metcalf, a volunteer, spoke to oppose removing the day crew at Stony Point and Pantops fire departments and wants the budget to include covering staff at all county stations.
“Majority of our calls are done on week days. So, with that being said, we're going to go from a two-to-eight minute response time within our local area to a 20 plus time for that area,” Cara Metcalf, Stony Point Volunteer said.
The Board of Supervisors have already had one work session on the budget. They have three more scheduled before adopting a final fiscal year 2021 budget.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.