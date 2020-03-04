UVa Baseball crushes Richmond 16-7 at Disharoon Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored double-digit runs for the sixth time in its last eight games, as the Cavaliers beat Richmond 16-7 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.
UVa trailed early against the Spiders, but took the lead with a five-run 4th inning, and never looked back.
Senior Logan Michaels led the way with four hits, including two doubles, and four RBI.
Freshman Jimmy Sullivan clobbered a two-run home run, his second of the season, and junior Marc Lebreux extended his hit streak to six games with a 3-for-4, two run, two-RBI effort.
Virginia (10-3) opens up ACC play this weekend with a three-game series against NC State.
First pitch in Game One is scheduled for Friday at four o’clock.
