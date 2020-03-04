UVa Baseball crushes Richmond 16-7 at Disharoon Park

Senior Logan Michaels had four hits and drove in four runs in the Virginia baseball team’s 16-7 victory over Richmond on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Logan Michael went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | March 3, 2020 at 10:57 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 10:57 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team scored double-digit runs for the sixth time in its last eight games, as the Cavaliers beat Richmond 16-7 on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

UVa trailed early against the Spiders, but took the lead with a five-run 4th inning, and never looked back.

Senior Logan Michaels led the way with four hits, including two doubles, and four RBI.

Freshman Jimmy Sullivan clobbered a two-run home run, his second of the season, and junior Marc Lebreux extended his hit streak to six games with a 3-for-4, two run, two-RBI effort.

Virginia (10-3) opens up ACC play this weekend with a three-game series against NC State.

First pitch in Game One is scheduled for Friday at four o’clock.

