Stray Shower Early. Still Warm Wednesday. Cooler Late Week

By Eric Pritchett | March 3, 2020 at 7:08 PM EST - Updated March 3 at 7:18 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An early passing shower this evening, as a cold front moves across the region. Otherwise clearing and breezy tonight.

In the wake of the front, a dry Wednesday, breezy and still warm with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. High pressure will largely influence our weather for the next few days. Thursday a storm will pass to our south, but we remain dry. Another cold front Friday could trigger a few spotty showers. Temperatures in the 50s for the late week and to start the weekend.

Currently, trending dry for the weekend. A cool Saturday, followed by a warm up on Sunday into early next week.

*Don't forget, this weekend marks the Time Change - "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.

Tonight: Early shower or storm. Clearing, breezy. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cooler. Stray showers possible. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Highs low to mid 60s.

