Staunton: 2019 Citizen Survey results now available

03/04/2020 Release from Staunton:
MARCH 4, 2020: The City of Staunton has released the results of its 2019 Citizen Survey, which indicate overall high levels of satisfaction with city services and quality of life. The survey rates Staunton highly as an attractive city in which to live and work and as a safe and welcoming locale with effective services and popular amenities.
“We appreciate the robust response from our citizens who took the time to share their thoughts through the survey, and we are very pleased with the overall positive ratings of the city’s services and the quality of life we enjoy in Staunton,” said Mayor Carolyn Dull. “These results, in combination with community feedback gained through other methods, will be critical in informing future decision making about city programs and services.”
Among highlights from the survey respondents, 89% rated the quality of life in Staunton as good or excellent, 83% rated the ease of travel as good or excellent, 83% rated the city’s overall appearance as good or excellent, 75% rated housing availability and affordability as good or fair and 52% said city taxes are “about right.”
The survey also revealed several areas with opportunities for improvement including recycling, sidewalks and crosswalk signals, bike lanes and trails, traffic flow and road repair, and youth activities among others.
The survey was conducted city wide April 15 – June 15, 2020 by the City Manager’s Office and Dr. Laura van Assendelft at Mary Baldwin University. The survey results were presented to Staunton City Council on February 27, 2020, and the Citizen Survey Full Report is available on the city website at www.staunton.va.us/citizensurvey.
The City of Staunton previously conducted citizen surveys in 2002 and 2005 to capture citizens’ overall opinions about city services and the quality of life in Staunton. Feedback from the first two surveys, which were focused on youth and senior programs respectively, brought about a number of new initiatives and activities including the addition of a skate park and dog park at Gypsy Hill Park, an improved public transit system and online options for tax and utility bill payments.
The 2019 survey was broader in scope, evaluating citizen perspectives on a variety of topics including quality of life, housing, transportation, safety, taxes, governance, community engagement, education, and services. The city piloted an online survey, with paper copies available as an option, and the survey was heavily promoted through mailings and social media. This methodology produced almost twice as many respondents as the earlier surveys, with a total of 928 completed responses.
It is important to note that due to the methodology used the results do not reflect a true random sample, so the results are not necessarily representative of Staunton’s demographic groups. In particular, whites were over-represented despite efforts to encourage minority participation in the survey.
“The survey results represent important feedback from the sizable group of citizens who chose to respond and will be useful as a source of input on a wide variety of topics. We also remain committed to our ongoing engagement with all demographic groups in the city to make sure that we continue to hear and consider a broad range of perspectives,” said City Manager Steve Rosenberg.
The survey will be included on future City Council work session agendas, allowing for a more in-depth discussion of the results.
