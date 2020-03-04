Louisa County Sheriffs Office hosts bloodhound conference

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County is hosting its 8th Annual Winter Bloodhound Seminar, getting K-9′s ready to track down criminals.
“The bloodhound, to me, is what I like to describe as a four-legged detective." Lieutenant Patrick Sheridan with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said.
Law enforcement agencies from across central Virginia say bloodhounds are some of their best crime-fighters
“K-9 Ally is part of my family," Sheridan said. "She knows her job. She knows when she gets in the harness her job is to look for the person who I give her a sent article for, and it is time to go to work.”
The week-long event is bringing in 25 different law enforcement agencies from across the country to go over best practices.
“You can always learn something new: different dogs, different groups of people, different atmosphere, different ideas up here. So we made the trip up trying to change up training a little bit.” Andrew Hemes, with the Rock Hill South Carolina Police Department said.
Dogs and their handlers spend days going through a series of exercises across the county to prepare them for anything.
“K-9 is my passion, it is what I do. I love teaching people and showing them how to overcome obstacles, how they can make themselves a better K-9 team. So when they go back they can serve their communities better," Sheridan said.
The K-9 unit for Louisa County depends largely on donations to fund the program.
