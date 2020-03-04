In like a lamb

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure has ushered another beautiful early March day. Sunny and breezy conditions will be with us throughout the rest of the day. A weak front will advance across the area late, bringing a cooler and more seasonal air mass. Dry conditions will be with us through the late week and into the Weekend, although an isolated sprinkle Friday cannot be totally ruled out. As high pressure drifts east, a southwest flow will develop Sunday, marking the start of another warming trend. Enjoy !