In like a lamb

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure has ushered another beautiful early March day. Sunny and breezy conditions will be with us throughout the rest of the day. A weak front will advance across the area late, bringing a cooler and more seasonal air mass. Dry conditions will be with us through the late week and into the Weekend, although an isolated sprinkle Friday cannot be totally ruled out. As high pressure drifts east, a southwest flow will develop Sunday, marking the start of another warming trend. Enjoy !
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, with a stray sprinkle, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s...
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: around 50
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.