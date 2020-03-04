CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - (WVIR) - Larry Sabato from the University of Virginia Center for Politics is weighing in on the election results.
Sabato says it's no surprise Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders came out on top on Super Tuesday.
"I think the night will be gauged as a win for Sanders in terms of delegates but not nearly as big a win he expected and in terms of carrying states, gaining momentum from Super Tuesday, that goes to Biden and the others are really not in it,” Sabato said.
Sabato says the biggest state to look for is California, but all those votes won’t be counted for a week or two.
