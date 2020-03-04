Larry Sabato says President Trump should be concerned about democrat’s plans for unity in November

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Virginia saw record turnout in Tuesday’s primary election, but UVA’s Center for Politics Director Larry Sabato says the high turnout among democrats is not what should worry President Donald Trump this November.
Sabato says turnout in the primaries is a poor indicator of what will happen in the general election, but Trump should worry that democrats will coalesce around the nominee. “They were way over confident in 2016 and, as a consequence, let the Trump election happen. There’s a lot of blame to go around. They’re not going to make that mistake this year,” Sabato says.
In 2008, the combined Democratic and Republican primaries saw just over 36% participation in Albemarle County. Democrats saw almost the same turnout on Tuesday. “We had 34 percent turnout yesterday in the Democratic presidential primary,” Albemarle County Voter Registrar Jake Washburne says.
President Trump is tweeting about the primary with democrats saying he is attempting to stir animus within the party. “All Donald Trump is doing is trying to convince Democrats that their party is totally screwed up. He’s trying to get a certain portion of them to vote for him. He will fail at that,” Sabato says.
Sabato also says next Tuesday’s Michigan primary is critical in helping to determine who may score the Democratic nomination.
