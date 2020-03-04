Hundreds in Charlottesville march for driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some members of the Charlottesville community on Tuesday marched for the right for all Virginians to be allowed to get a driver's license regardless of immigration status.
Sin Barreras called an emergency march, with support from other community groups, through downtown Charlottesville to Senator Creigh Deeds' office.
Signs and chants encouraged him to vote ‘yes’ to the ‘Licenses for All’ bill. Senator Deeds’ vote would be one of the key deciding votes in the Senate.
The bill already passed in the House.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.