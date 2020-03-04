High pressure in charge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that caused windy conditions overnight has moved to our south and east. High pressure will build in and provide a dry stretch of weather over the next several days. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels for our late week into the start of the Weekend. Looks like another warm up by Sunday. Enjoy !
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: Mid 60s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s
Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s
Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 60s, Low: around 50
