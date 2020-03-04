High pressure in charge

Temperature roller coaster

By David Rogers | March 4, 2020 at 7:42 AM EST - Updated March 4 at 7:50 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The cold front that caused windy conditions overnight has moved to our south and east. High pressure will build in and provide a dry stretch of weather over the next several days. We’ll see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will cool to more seasonal levels for our late week into the start of the Weekend. Looks like another warm up by Sunday. Enjoy !

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: Mid 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal, Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny and cooler, High: mid 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Partly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: upper 20s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: low 50s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, High: mid 60s, Low: around 50

