Gov. Northam: Virginia ready to respond to coronavirus

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says Virginia has a plan in place to respond to a potential outbreak of COVID-19, also referred to as the coronavirus.
Right now, there are no confirmed cases in Virginia.
The governor held a news conference in Richmond Wednesday, March 4, saying the commonwealth is taking the public health issue very seriously.
Northam says the Virginia Department of Health has some of the country's top public health experts on its team with experience on how to respond to a health emergency.
Starting this week, the state lab will test any potential coronavirus cases rather than sending them to the Centers for Disease Control.
According to the governor, Virginia-based testing should reveal results in a few hours and speed-up the response.
