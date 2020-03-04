Donations for Charlottesville’s sister city in Ghana are stacking up

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Donations collected for the Charlottesville-Winneba Foundation (CWF) will soon be sent to our sister city in Ghana, Africa.
CWF President Nana Akyeampong-Ghartey says his family were rulers of Winneba when it was founded. He says that is part of why he feels the need to give back to the city.
“Do they have the same opportunities that I’m having here? Do they have the same opportunity that my kids are having here? No,” Akyeampong-Ghartey said. “So it always becomes part of my dream to do my very best for my people.”
Two members of the Charlottesville Fire Department (CFD) will travel to Winneba this year to help set up standing-water stations that could be used to fight fires in the city. CFD Chief Andrew Baxter says the sister city currently has fewer than 20 fire hydrants available for use.
Charlottesville fire fighters are also storing boots, gloves, and self-contained breathing apparatus until they can be transported to Winneba. Baxter says that equipment is essential to keeping firefighters safe.
“The idea of sending our firefighters into a burning structure without self-contained breathing apparatus - apart from the fact that it would be a gross violation of us from OSHA regulations - that would just be unconscionable.” the fire chief said.
Myra Anderson, who has visited Winneba as part of the Charlottesville delegation, spearheaded the latest effort for collecting school supplies, diapers, and sanitary napkins for the African city. Anderson said she reached out directly to schools in Winneba this year to learn what supplies were needed the most.
The University of Virginia Medical Equipment Recovery of Clean Inventory (MERCI) program also donated medical supplies to the CWF this year. The program is providing things that can be reused, as well as medical equipment that was opened but never used in the hospital.
“These are things that might otherwise get recycled, or even potentially thrown in the trash,” UVA Medical Center Spokesperson Eric Swenson said.
The estimated shipping cost for all the gathered donations is already at $4,000, according to Akyeampong-Ghartey. He hopes to have these donations arrive in Winneba by the end of April.
