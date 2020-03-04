Cooler Late Week. Dry Thursday. Few Showers Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Cooler temperatures return for the late week, but more seasonable for early March.
Sun and clouds Thursday, as a storm passes well to our south. High temperatures in the cooler low to mid 50s. A cold front will swing across the region Friday and will trigger some scattered showers. Breezy and cool as well with highs in the upper 40s in the Valley and low 50s across Central Virginia.
The weekend will feature sunshine and while still cool Saturday, temperatures will start warming again by Sunday. Much warmer early next week, with more rain retuning by Tuesday through the mid-week.
*Don't forget, this weekend marks the Time Change - "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, cooler. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Thursday: Sun and clouds. Cooler, but more seasonable. Highs low to mid 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Sun and clouds, breezy, cooler. Some scattered showers Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs 40s to low 50s. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Cloudy, showers, warm. Highs mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers. Highs low 60s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.