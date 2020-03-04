Charlottesville’s Smith Aquatic Center may close for renovations over the summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Smith Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville could close in May for renovations, but first City Council needs to approve $1.5 million for that project.
The renovations would help improve air quality inside the building, and maintain its infrastructure.
Swimming programs, lessons, and events scheduled at the center will be moved to other city pools. Other events will be moved to Carver Recreation Center, and access pass rates will be discounted there.
If approved by Charlottesville City Council, the center would reopen in either October or November.
03/04/2020 Release from Charlottesville:
Smith Aquatic & Fitness Center will be closed from May 4 through October/November 2020 to improve the facility’s ventilation and air distribution system significantly.
Renovations will help to improve the air quality and ventilation of the 27,000+ square foot facility and will help maintain building and infrastructure integrity by mitigating corrosion factors prevalent in indoor aquatic venues. Improvements will be made pending Council approval of an estimated $1.5 million for this project for fiscal year 2021.
Swimming programs, lessons, and events scheduled at Smith AFC during this time will be relocated to Crow Indoor Swimming Pool, Onesty Family Aquatic Center, and Washington Park Swimming Pool. Fitness and group exercise classes and other non-pool events will take place at Carver Recreation Center. Access Pass rates to these facilities will be discounted during the closure, and a reduced daily admission rate will be implemented at Crow Pool.
Information on all scheduling and rate changes, along with renovation updates, will be provided at charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
Smith AFC opened in Summer 2010 as a LEED Platinum-certified facility and was distinguished as a “facility of merit” by Athletic Business. Since its opening, Smith AFC has made 'add-on' improvements to address the ongoing challenges natatoriums face regarding ventilation and air quality. The engineered facility air distribution upgrades will not affect the LEED Platinum certification.
The city apologizes for any inconvenience that this project proposes and is looking forward to providing a safe, healthy, and inviting aquatic environment for its staff and the community once renovations are complete.
