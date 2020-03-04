Charlottesville celebrates Liberation and Freedom Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Tuesday people in the Charlottesville community decided to celebrate Liberation and Freedom Day in place of Thomas Jefferson’s birthday.
Around 100 people participated in a procession of freedom where they walked from the UVA Chapel to the Jefferson School in celebration of the new holiday.
Participants joined together in song and marched proudly down West Main Street to honor the 14,000 enslaved people of Charlottesville and Albemarle County who were freed.
