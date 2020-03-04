Albemarle County school division hears from parents about possible grading solutions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Public School system is trying to find solutions after on-going frustrations and inconsistencies with its current grading system.
ACPS is considering a new path that would put an emphasis on learning culture and not grade culture.
Ken O'Connor, an educational consultant who specializes in grading and communicating student achievement, led the forum Tuesday night.
Parents in Albemarle County fear the current grading system is too focused on scores and grades. They hope that ACPS will create a bigger picture of student progress, creativity and success by revamping the system.
No action has been taken yet to change the current grading system. ACPS is simply providing a platform for parent opinions and possible solutions to be heard before moving forward.
