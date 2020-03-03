Voting underway in Virginia and 13 other states

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Polls are open in 14 states, including Virginia, for the 2020 Democratic Primary election.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, Representative Tulsi Gabbard, and former Mayor Mike Bloomberg are still actively running for their party’s nomination. Other candidates who have dropped out of the race are still listed on many ballots Tuesday, March 3.
Voters who need rides to polling spots in Charlottesville and Albemarle County can contact CAR2Vote at 434-260-1547 or sign up using the “Need a Ride” form.
To lookup your voter registration and polling place go to vote.Virginia.gov or call the Charlottesville Voter Registrar’s office at 434-970-3250 or Albemarle County’s Department of Voter Registration & Elections at 434-972-4173.
As of 9 a.m., nearly 3,000 registered voters had cast a ballot in Charlottesville.
Results from Virginia’s Democratic primary could be a key indicator of which of the party’s presidential hopefuls will face President Donald Trump in the general election.
Other major states voting on “Super Tuesday” include California, Texas and North Carolina.
Polls will be open until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.