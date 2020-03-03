UVA students team up with Three Notch’d Brewing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia students brewed up a special partnership with a popular Charlottesville brewery to give them an inside look at the beer industry.
Three Notch’d Brewing teamed up with Darden’s “School of Brew” to give UVA students an opportunity to learn how to brew beer. The brewery provides the club with the financial resources and space to create. After a month of hard work, the students release their craft beer to be sold.
Students with School of Brew say the partnership is great for both sides. Three Notch’d makes a profit off the student beer they sell and benefit from the influx of student traffic in the brewery. The students get a rare and rewarding behind-the-scenes experience free of cost.
