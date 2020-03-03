Traffic incident near Richmond Road causes lane reduction

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department is on the scene of an accident where a pedestrian was hit.
Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. of a pedestrian struck on the bridge. Several crews are still on the scene.
Police have blocked off one of the lanes in the Westbound lanes. Right now, it’s unclear how the incident occurred and what exactly happened.
The condition of the person is unknown. Police are investigating the cause.
Albemarle County Police Department Press Release:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - Albemarle County Police is currently on scene of a traffic incident. A pedestrian was struck in the area of westbound Richmond Road at Free Bridge.
Westbound traffic is currently reduced to one lane.
The incident is currently under investigation by ACPD.
