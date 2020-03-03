Students compete in skills assessment at CATEC

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Students focused on a trade or technical skill are putting their skills to the test at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center (CATEC).
CATEC hosted the SkillsUSA Virginia District VI’s annual skills and leadership competitions Tuesday, March 3.
Nearly 200 students participated, and were ranked on skills in fields such as firefighting, carpentry, and electrical work. Judges looked for safety, ability to follow instructions, and if students’ circuits worked.
Safe-Way Electric master electrician Jeff Rodgers helped judge the competition. He says these hands-on exercises can help make sure these future electricians do their jobs accurately and follow safety codes.
"You want to know the code, you want to know how to do it. Install it properly, per the code, so that it’s safe, and, you know, the trades are very needed.” Rodgers said.
The firefighting skills test included raising and lowering a ladder, carrying hose, and stimulating climbing stairs. While the test was timed, fire instructor Bobby Elliott says an emphasis was put on accuracy.
“Even on the job, you’re taking your time when you go do a skill or do a job," Elliot said. "It’s thinking and doing it properly, and making sure you’re doing all your tasks like you’re supposed to.”
Elliot also says the skills test encourages competition early in the job search for firefighting.
The top winners in Tuesday’s competition will move on to the state championships in Roanoke this April.
