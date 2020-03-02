Showers Tonight. Tuesday Warm - Some AM Showers/ PM Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some showers at times tonight, mainly early. Another warm day ahead for March on Tuesday. Some showers are expected during the morning, then a break and even some sunshine returning. As we move into the afternoon, out ahead of a cold front, some scattered showers and or a few spotty thunderstorms will be possible. If a storm does develop, it could produce some small hail and gusty winds.
In the wake of the front, a dry Wednesday and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Thursday brings more clouds with a storm passing to our south. Another front looks to bring us some more showers Friday, with temperatures cooling down.
Currently, trending dry for the weekend. A cool Saturday, followed by a warm up on Sunday into early next week.
*Don't forget, this weekend marks the Time Change - "Spring Forward" to Daylight Saving Time early Sunday morning. Also a good time to replace batteries in home smoke detectors.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, Lows low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: AM showers, sun and clouds, warm, breezy. PM shower/storm possible. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows low 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs upper 50s to low 60s. Lows mid 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs low 50s. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Showers, mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs 40s to near 50. Lows upper 20s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, milder. Highs upper 50s to near 60. Lows mid to upper 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 60s.
