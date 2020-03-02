Showers Tonight. Tuesday Warm - Some AM Showers/ PM Storm

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some showers at times tonight, mainly early. Another warm day ahead for March on Tuesday. Some showers are expected during the morning, then a break and even some sunshine returning. As we move into the afternoon, out ahead of a cold front, some scattered showers and or a few spotty thunderstorms will be possible. If a storm does develop, it could produce some small hail and gusty winds.