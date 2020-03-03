Real estate property assessments underway in Albemarle County

The individuals completing the assessments will have county IDs and be driving vehicles marked with signs that read "Real Estate Assessment - Wingate Appraisal Services". A letter explaining the inspection process on Albemarle County letterhead and signed by the County Assessor can be produced upon request. The inspectors will be knocking on doors to let the residents know that they are there, and in some cases ask specific questions about basement finish or other general details where needed. If the resident does not answer the door, the inspector will continue with their review of the exterior property. The inspectors' names and vehicles descriptions have been registered with the Albemarle County Police Department.