Palmer Park ready to be revealed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia softball’s new home, Palmer Park, will be played on for the first time March 3rd against JMU.
“It was one of the highlights of my coaching career. It was pure joy. Overwhelmed excitement. Kids on Christmas day," says head coach Joanna Hardin on seeing Palmer for the first time.
The stadium holds nearly 530 people in the bowl with additional seating on the outfield. The park is named after Lisa Palmer and her mother. Lisa is a the former Wahoo pitcher who had her jersey retired in 1990.
“To be in the center of the athletic community with baseball right there and lacrosse right there I’m just so excited for game days when we’re all playing at the same time," says third year outfielder Kate Covington. "Just feeling like a bigger part of the athletic community is huge.”
The 'Hoos have a dedicated home locker room, an indoor facility which includes batting cages and pitching lanes, a team room for lounging, and a meeting/video area and coaches conference room.
“Already I’ve seen my teammates so much more and actually have conversation so much more. I see my coaches every day now," says second year infielder Arizona Ritchie.
