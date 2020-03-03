Mild and unsettled

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant start to the work and school day, scattered showers will begin to move through this morning and again this afternoon. We are currently tracking a slow moving cold front. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon and could become gusty. Once the front moves out conditions will improve by later Tonight. Sunny and great mid-week that will take us through the Weekend. Keep an eye to the sky !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Evening showers, then clearing, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, with isolated late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Isolated morning shower, the clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
