Mild and unsettled

Improving by mid-week

NBC29 Weather at Sunrise
By David Rogers | March 3, 2020 at 8:01 AM EST - Updated March 3 at 8:11 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a pleasant start to the work and school day, scattered showers will begin to move through this morning and again this afternoon. We are currently tracking a slow moving cold front. Winds will begin to increase this afternoon and could become gusty. Once the front moves out conditions will improve by later Tonight. Sunny and great mid-week that will take us through the Weekend. Keep an eye to the sky !

Today: Mix of clouds and sun with scattered showers, High: mid 60s

Tonight: Evening showers, then clearing, Low: low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Partly sunny, with isolated late showers, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s

Friday: Isolated morning shower, the clearing, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s

Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30

Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s

