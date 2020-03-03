Madison Co. student signs apprenticeship acceptance letter

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Madison County High School is celebrating its first student to become a youth-registered apprentice [pdf].
Junior Tyler Boyd signed his acceptance letter into the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry program Tuesday, March 3.
Boyd is an apprentice at Madison Wood Preservers. He will complete 4,000 hours of work at the lumber treatment company as a registered apprentice, while finishing his high school classwork.
“I’ve always liked hands-on work, and it’s a great opportunity,” the student said.
“We will teach him all the aspects of business management, operating equipment, just about everything so that if he decides to go somewhere else he should be able to get a ready job, but if not we hope he sticks with us,” Madison Wood Preservers CEO Bill Price.
Youth-registered apprentices earn their journey worker's card at the end of the program. It also sets them up for licensing in their trade.
Madison County High School hopes to have eight to 20 apprentices signed with companies next year.
