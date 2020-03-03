Hold on to your hat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The gusty wind will be a major player in our forecast for the rest of the day. A few showers may develop ahead of the fronts passage, however, wind gusts will be our biggest challenge. Once the front moves through this evening our wind will begin to subside. clearing and seasonal Tonight as high pressure builds in. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, breezy but not as windy and pleasant temperatures. Conditions will cool a bit into the Weekend. Another warm up is expected by Sunday. Keep both hands on the steering wheel !
Today: Mostly cloudy, scattered shower and windy, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Clearing and breezy, Low: low 40s
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and breezy, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Partly sunny, isolated late shower, High: mid 50s...Low: upper 30s
Friday: Partly sunny,isolated early shower, High: low 50s...Low: low 30s
Saturday: Mostly sunny, High: low 50s...Low: around 30
Sunday: Mostly sunny, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Monday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: upper 40s
