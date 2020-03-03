Hold on to your hat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The gusty wind will be a major player in our forecast for the rest of the day. A few showers may develop ahead of the fronts passage, however, wind gusts will be our biggest challenge. Once the front moves through this evening our wind will begin to subside. clearing and seasonal Tonight as high pressure builds in. Wednesday will feature plenty of sunshine, breezy but not as windy and pleasant temperatures. Conditions will cool a bit into the Weekend. Another warm up is expected by Sunday. Keep both hands on the steering wheel !