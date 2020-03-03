Crimora man charged with malicious wounding

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fight involving a baseball bat and a knife.
Deputies were called out to a possible stabbing in the area of McGuslin Lane around 2:15 p.m. Monday, March 2. Upon arrival, they found a 38-year-old man who reported being hit with a baseball bat.
A second man, identified as 59-year-old David Frazier, had wounds to his hand and admitted to stabbing a third man, who had left the scene.
Authorities believe the three men were together when a man began assaulting the 38-year-old with a baseball bat. The victim is alleged to have overpowered his attacker, when Frazier allegedly attacked the man with a knife.
Frazier was arrested without incident, and charged with malicious wounding. He is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
The man Frazier allegedly stabbed was identified and later located at the University of Virginia Medical Center, where he was being treated for non-life-threatening stab wounds.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are likely.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Steven Cason of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
