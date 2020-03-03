Charlottesville city manager presents proposed budget to council

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People packed Charlottesville City Council chambers on Monday to voice their opinions on the new proposed budget.
City manager Tarron Richardson’s proposal sits at $196 million dollars. It’s a four percent increase from last year, but many say it’s still not enough to go around. The budget includes money to help with some of the city’s top issues - affordable housing, increasing wages and equity. Many items are not included in the budget such as Charlottesville firefighters getting funding for more staffing.
“We as firefighters will still continue to take the risk to protect life & property regardless of your decision, however if you choose to not staff the department in accordance with national industry standards the probability of a tragedy occurring increase exponentially," Andy Socadato, Charlottesville firefighter, said.
The city will hold a budget work session on March 5th at city space. A final budget will be adopted in April.
