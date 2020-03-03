Albemarle Supervisors hold budget work session

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Supervisors spent Tuesday afternoon figuring out how to spend taxpayer dollars.
The proposed budget of more than $450 million dollars would give all county employees a 2% raise.
Supervisors discussed different incoming revenue for the county and how much funding non-profits get.
Diantha McKeel says the board is looking at new issues to take up in upcoming work sessions.
“We know that the community is interested in transportation and infrastructure, this year we will have a specific work session around transit and infrastructure for roads, transportation, which I think is really going to be very informative. We’ve not normally had just a work session on transportation.” McKeel said.
The Board of Supervisors will be holding a public hearing for the budget Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Albemarle County Office Building.
