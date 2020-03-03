Albemarle Co. students participate in art show for Liberation and Freedom Day

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County students are using art for Charlottesville’s Freedom and Liberation Day celebrations.
About 300 students have completed art projects for the city’s celebrations, specifically focusing on themes and topics related to Charlottesville. It’s all part of the county’s larger visual arts show debuting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5.
A select group of students from Hollymead Elementary School took part in the project, while the rest of the participants were middle and high schoolers from across Albemarle County.
Art teachers from county schools were out at the Shops at Stonefield Tuesday, March 3, to put the final touches for the upcoming art show.
“This project has built perspective and empathy also it’s helped them learn more about the history of the community that they live in. Since over half of the population 155 years ago were enslaved, it’s pretty interesting to think about what that might’ve looked like,” Hollymead Elementary School art teacher Molly Foster said.
All of the pieces will be on display until the end of March.
