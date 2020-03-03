Albemarle Co. police investigating pedestrian fatality on Richmond Rd.

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A pedestrian is dead after an accident on Richmond Road, near Free Bridge, in Albemarle County.
The Albemarle County Police Department announced Tuesday, March 3, that the victim’s name is being withheld while officers contact next of kin.
Police were called out the area around 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 2. They found a body on the sidewalk.
The Albemarle County Police Department is still determining the cause of the crash.
