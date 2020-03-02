VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Route 151 in Nelson County.
A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro ran off the road, struck a sign, and then the embankment around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, March 1. According to police, the impact of the crash caused the car to cross back onto Rt. 151 and run off the other side of the road, striking a pile of logs and a utility pole.
A large rock broke the windshield, striking 58-year-old Veronica L. Jones. Police believe this was most likely the cause of death.
The Lynchburg woman died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Virginia State Police encourages anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and may have witnessed the crash to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.
03/02/2020 Release from Virginia State Police:
On Sunday (March 1) at 8:34 p.m., Virginia State Police Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht responded to a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County. A 2019 Chevrolet Camaro, traveling on Patrick Henry Highway (Rt. 151) south of Fishertown Lane (Rt. 815), ran off the right side of the road, struck a sign and then the embankment. The impact of that crash caused the vehicle to cross back onto Route 151 and run off the left side of the road striking a pile of logs and a utility pole.
The driver, Veronica L. Jones, 58, of Lynchburg, Va, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt.
Upon inspection of the scene, the Trooper found a large rock had broken the windshield and was inside the vehicle. It was concluded that the rock struck the driver and was most likely the cause of death.
Virginia State Police encourages anyone who was traveling in the area between 8:20 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sunday and may have witnessed the crash to call (434) 352-7128 or email area18@vsp.virginia.gov.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.