UVA baseball sweeps series against Dartmouth

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team defeated Dartmouth 5-4 Sunday, March 1st at Disharoon Park to sweep the series against the Big Green.
The 'Hoos improve to 9-3 on the season. The Cavaliers won their fifth-straight game and now have been victorious in 20 of the last 21 games against non-conference opponents at home.
The Cavaliers will play one more non-conference opponent before beginning ACC play next weekend against NC State.
Virginia will host Richmond on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
Per Virginia Media Release
